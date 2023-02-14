‘He's With Me': DC Florist Carries on Father's Legacy

For florists, there's no day quite like Valentine's Day.

"Yes, this is our Super Bowl," said Alexes Haggins, owner of Flowers by Alexes in D.C.'s Petworth neighborhood.

Haggins' passion for flowers is evident through her work.

"I love flowers because there’s so many different types and colors, and it’s just really unique and you can do so many different things with flowers," she said.

As she and her team worked overtime to get everything ready for the big holiday, the labor of love brought back memories of her father.

"I really, really wish he could, like, be here with me today," Haggins said.

Her dad Bernard was the original owner of Flowers by Alexes and ran the shop for decades until he died in 2004.

"When I turned 21, he fell ill and I tried to keep the shop open, I was unsuccessful. And now, 18 years later, I’ve reopened on Upshur Street, the same street. So it’s been really exciting," Haggins said.

Her shop has been open for about a year.

Employee Renee Ross is from Petworth, and still remembers walking by the old shop when Bernard owned it.

"I’m so proud of Lexi, I just love it. You know, I hug her every day," Ross said. "It’s just wonderful, and you get proud to see someone carrying on the legacy of their father."

"Valentine’s Day has always been a big day, even as a child growing up," Haggins said. "I know he’s with me, as I always say, I know he’s with me, and guiding me through this whole process."