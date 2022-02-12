‘He's My Guy': Fairfax High School Coach Remembers LA Rams' Nick Scott

When the players take the field for Super Bowl LVI, Nick Scott of the LA Rams will have a little extra luck from his high school football coach, who will be cheering him on from Fairfax County.

Coach Kevin Simonds used to lead the football team at Fairfax High School. He said Scott transferred to the school in his junior year, but made friends so quickly, he was named captain the very next year.

“I think what was even better about Nick than his athleticism was how he made everyone else around him really good,” Simonds said. “There’s guys that just played better than I’d ever seen them play when Nick was on the field with them."

Scott went on to play at Penn State University and was drafted by the Rams in 2019. His former coach often went to his games, letting him know just how proud he was.

“It’s always, ‘Love you coach,’ ‘Hey, love you Nick,' 'Good luck,’ or ‘Go get ‘em,” Simonds said. “I’m extremely excited for him and I'm so proud to just know that our paths crossed.”

Simonds also said he and Scott bonded over their shared faith. Scott volunteered to lead the team prayers before their games.

For the Super Bowl, Scott’s former coach will throw a big party, and of course, rock the Blue and Gold.

“I almost feel a little bit of the anxiety, the tension of like, I’m getting ready to go play in the game. And it’s just because he’s my guy, he’s my guy that I’ve been cheering on and watching play,” he said.

During this player’s biggest game yet, he’ll have support from a coach who’s been there every step of the way.