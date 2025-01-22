Hero's welcome: Pardoned Jan. 6 inmates released from DC jail to cheers

Waves of people imprisoned for crimes at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, were released from D.C.’s jail to cheers late Tuesday, after President Donald Trump pardoned them on his first day back in office.

A handful of inmates were released from the jail in Southeast and were welcomed by family members and overjoyed J6 supporters, including members of the far right group the Proud Boys. News4 video shows a hero’s welcome, with smiles, hugs and a crowd singing “God Bless America.”

Pardoned J6ers called their release a victory for patriots.

“We are back – the patriots. We don’t have to crawl in the back corners of Facebook and Instagram, being censored. We’ve got X, we’ve got Trump, we’ve got Musk. We’ve got the dream team!” pardoned defendant Jake Lang said.

He was accused of crimes including assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.

“President Trump, I love you. We’ll always have your back. You had our back; we got your back. We’re ready for a new country, ready for a great country, and I feel good. I feel amazing. We should all feel amazing,” pardoned defendant Robert Turner said.

He was convicted of crimes including assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.

Pardoned J6er Greg Purdy said Americans must find unity despite what we called differences of opinion.

“To my liberal brothers and sisters, I reach my arm across and I say, let’s find common ground. Let’s work together and let’s focus on the future.”

Purdy was convicted of crimes including assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.

Trump pardoned about 1,500 criminal defendants convicted of or accused of crimes on Jan. 6, 2021, including of people convicted of brutal assaults on officers at the U.S. Capitol. Trump commuted the sentences of 14 others. The president did not distinguish between violent and non-violent defendants, as some expected he would.

The crowd and police presence outside the jail had thinned by midnight Tuesday. Officers returned early Wednesday as more inmates are expected to be released. About 20 J6 inmates were imprisoned at the jail. It’s unclear how many more are set to be released Wednesday or when.

Defendants convicted in the Jan. 6 insurrection are being released from prisons across the U.S. after being pardoned by President Donald Trump. Some have made their way to D.C.’s jail to await the release of inmates there. News4’s Ted Oberg reports.

In an interview with the News4 I-Team just days ago, as J6 pardons were expected, departing U.S. Attorney for D.C. Matt Graves said pardons are a political act. The mob’s violent attacks on officers were extensively documented on video. Nothing can erase the record of what happened that day, Graves said, and the fact of what individuals chose to do remains.

As D.C. Officer Mike Fanone worked to protect the Capitol on Jan. 6, rioters dragged him into a crowd, beat him and shocked him with a stun gun. His own body camera captured the attack. He suffered a heart attack and ultimately resigned from the police department.

One of his attackers, Daniel Rodriguez, pleaded guilty to multiple federal charges, including injuring an officer with a violent weapon, and was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison. He's now been fully pardoned.

"I feel betrayed," Fanone told News4. "I feel betrayed by my country."

