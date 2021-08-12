‘Hero' Maryland Fire Captain Killed While Battling House Blaze

Firefighters in Frederick County, Maryland, are in mourning after one of their own was killed in the line of duty.

Captain Joshua Laird was battling flames Wednesday at a large home on Ball Road in Ijamsville during a two-alarm fire, the Frederick County Fire Department said.

He fell through the first floor into the basement, officials said.

Teams of firefighters quickly found the 46-year-old and provided emergency medical care.

He was airlifted to a hospital where he later died.

“Josh is a hero,” Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner said. “Tonight, sadly, we are reminded of how dangerous the job really is.”

Fire officials describe Laird as a beloved husband, father, son and mentor.

He lived in Fairfield, Pennsylvania, and was a member of the Frederick County Fire and Rescue for more than 21 years.

“The void that he leaves behind will never be filled,” Frederick County Fire Rescue Chief Thomas Coe said.

Captain Laird is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Funeral arrangements will be announced once they are made, officials said.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.