‘Hero' Maryland Fire Captain Killed Battling Blaze in Frederick

Firefighters in Frederick County, Maryland, are in mourning after one of their own was killed in the line of duty.

Capt. Joshua Laird was battling flames Wednesday at a large home on Ball Road in Ijamsville, the Frederick County Fire Department said. He was 46.

He fell through the first floor into the basement during the two-alarm blaze, officials said.

Teams of firefighters quickly found Laird and provided emergency medical care.

He was airlifted to a hospital, where he later died.

“Josh is a hero,” Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner said. “Tonight, sadly, we are reminded of how dangerous the job really is.”

Laird was a beloved husband, father, son and mentor, fire officials said.

He lived in Fairfield, Pennsylvania, and was a member of Frederick County Fire and Rescue for more than 21 years.

“The void that he leaves behind will never be filled,” Frederick County Fire Rescue Chief Thomas Coe said.

Laird is survived by his wife and two daughters. Funeral arrangements will be announced.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.