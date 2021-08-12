FREDERICK COUNTY

‘Hero' Maryland Fire Captain Killed Battling Blaze in Frederick

Capt. Joshua Laird was a member of Frederick County Fire and Rescue for more than 21 years

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters in Frederick County, Maryland, are in mourning after one of their own was killed in the line of duty.

Capt. Joshua Laird was battling flames Wednesday at a large home on Ball Road in Ijamsville, the Frederick County Fire Department said. He was 46.

He fell through the first floor into the basement during the two-alarm blaze, officials said.

Teams of firefighters quickly found Laird and provided emergency medical care.

He was airlifted to a hospital, where he later died.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“Josh is a hero,” Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner said. “Tonight, sadly, we are reminded of how dangerous the job really is.”

Laird was a beloved husband, father, son and mentor, fire officials said.

Local

NFL 13 hours ago

4 Things to Watch as Washington Football Team Opens Preseason Against Patriots

LOUDOUN COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS’ 14 hours ago

Loudoun Schools Adopt Transgender Student Policy Over Protests

He lived in Fairfield, Pennsylvania, and was a member of Frederick County Fire and Rescue for more than 21 years.

“The void that he leaves behind will never be filled,” Frederick County Fire Rescue Chief Thomas Coe said.

Laird is survived by his wife and two daughters. Funeral arrangements will be announced.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

FREDERICK COUNTYCaptain Joshua LairdFrederick County Fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us