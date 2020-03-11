Here’s What’s Canceled, Closed or Postponed in the DC Area Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

DC, Maryland and Virginia are taking preventive measures to stem the spread of coronavirus. As the number of confirmed cases in the area spiked to more than two dozen, officials have called for restricting mass gatherings of people. Here is a list of services, events and locations that have been affected by the outbreak. We'll continue to update this list, so check back for changes.

General Advisories

"DC Health recommends that non-essential mass gatherings, including conferences and conventions, be postponed or canceled," says an advisory from DC Health, sent Wednesday afternoon by the mayor's office.

The advisory defined mass gatherings as those where "1,000 or more people congregate in a specific location."

"We also recommend that any social, cultural, or entertainment events where large crowds are anticipated be reconsidered by the organizer. This recommendation is in effect through March 31," the message continued.

School Closures

Monday, March 16 has been designated as a student holiday, according to a notice released by the Fairfax County Public Schools on Tuesday. Additionally, FCPS cancelled all overnight field trips starting Tuesday.

Students who attend DC Public Schools will have no classes Monday, March 16 as the staffs prepare for students to learn from home if schools need to be closed because of the virus.

Event Cancellations

Sunday Mass, Catholic Diocese of Arlington, Virginia

Bishop Michael F. Burbidge has granted dispensation from Sunday Mass obligation to everyone over 60 years of age, those with chronic illness and those with immune system deficiencies. This also includes people who provide care for people with these conditions.

The diocese says it encourages parishioners who have symptoms such as fever, cough and body aches, to avoid coming to Mass or participating in any parish activity until 24 hours after symptoms have subsided.

Saint Patrick's Day Parade, D.C.

The District's St. Patrick's Parade scheduled for March 15 has been postponed, the Parade's Committee announced on Tuesday. The decision "was made in the effort to ensure the safety and health of the thousands of attendees from the Washington area that attend the parade every year," the committee said in a statement.

Services at Washington, D.C. Episcopal Churches

The Episcopal Diocese of Washington, D.C. has cancelled all public worship services and normal parish operations for two weeks, effective on March 12.

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde said that the diocese will asses the situation on March 25, with the aim to reopen worship services on March 29. The Washington National Cathedral will livestream its worship services on Sunday March 15 and Sunday March 22.

The D.C. Cherry Blossom Festival

Several events for the National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C., are now canceled or postponed, festival organizers announced Wednesday.

The 2020 festival was scheduled to run from March 20 to April 14. Festival organizers say all previously scheduled events including the Pink Tie Party (March 20), the Opening Ceremony (March 21) and the Blossom Kite Festival (March 28). The silent auction fundraiser will still take place online.

Music Venues

I.M.P is postponing all events scheduled at the 9:30 Club, Lincoln Theatre and The Anthem. This also includes events at U Street Music Hall.

The company says it will be in touch with people who have tickets for shows in March once there is a new show date. People may request a refund or tickets to another show of a similar value. Shows will resume on April 1.

Universities Moving Online

American University

"Spring break will be extended through Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17, and classes are canceled for those two days," American University announced Wednesday. Starting Wednesday, March 18, all American University classes will move online, continuing through Friday, April 3.

The university said it encourages students to go home for this period of time, but residence halls will remain open for those who can't.

Bowie State University

Bowie State University is canceling classes on March 12 and March 13 in preparation for remote instruction.

The university says students should not plan to return to campus after spring break until April 6. Students are advised to take everything they need when heading back home for spring break in case the university closes for an extended period of time.

The Catholic University of America

The Catholic University of America is moving classes online until at least Monday, March 30. Classes are cancelled on March 16 and 17 to allow faculty to test and perfect our system. The University says it will reassess their status no later than March 25 and confirm or adjust.

Gallaudet University

Gallaudet University will move all classes online from March 23 to May 4. Core functions and services will be available remotely.

Georgetown University

Georgetown University is moving all on-campus classroom instruction online beginning March 16 until further notice.

The university advises students to remain home while online instruction is ongoing, but the campus will remain open.

George Washington University

George Washington University will move most classes online after spring break beginning March 23. They will remain online through at least April 5.

All faculty and staff will maintain regular work schedules, and the university will remain open throughout this period.

Howard University

Howard University will move to remote instruction from March 23 through April 6. Residence halls will stay open, and the university said it will provide accommodations for students who do not have a place a stay until April 6.

University events hosting 50 or more attendees are postponed or cancelled through May 1. As of now, the university said Commencement and All Class Reunion exercises on May 9 are set to go on as planned.

Marymount University

Classes will resume online on March 18 and will continue remotely through March 29.

University of Maryland

The University of Maryland's spring break begins March 16, and students were advised not to return to campus until at least April 10.

Classes will be canceled March 23-29 and resume online March 30. Students will be given instructions on how to take their classes online.

University of Virginia

The University of Virginia said it will move all classes online beginning March 19. The University also prohibited and cancelled all events with more than 100 people. The university’s buildings and UVA Health will remain open.

Students are encouraged to stay at home or return home. The University said it will allow students back on campus when it is safe.

Self-Quarantines

"All visitors to Christ Episcopal Church, Georgetown on February 24th, and between February 28th and March 3rd could have been exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19, and DC Health is recommending that anyone who visited Christ Episcopal Church, Georgetown on those dates isolate themselves at home for 14 days from the last time they visited the church."

On March 10, 2020, the Alexandria Health Department was notified that a resident of Washington, D.C., who now has a confirmed case of COVID-19 spent time at the Immanuel Chapel of the Virginia Theological Seminary. All congregants and visitors to the Immanuel Chapel between February 26 and March 4 are advised to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days from their last visit, as they may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision (SEC) is requiring some Washington, D.C., employees to telework after learning that an employee is being tested for the coronavirus.

The SEC is requiring all employees and contractors who work on the ninth floor of the D.C. headquarters, where the patient worked, to telework, "out of an abundance of caution." All other headquarters personnel are encouraged to telework.