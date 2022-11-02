Metro

Here's How Metro Says Fare Enforcement Went on Day 1

Metro police believe the increased enforcement will deter future fare jumpers

By NBC Washington Staff

Metro began enforcing penalties for fare evasion Tuesday. On the first day, police said they issued four citations and made one arrest in Virginia.

Through the new enforcement, the Metro Transit Police Department can issue tickets and fines to anyone who jumps fare gates or does not pay ride costs. Metro said the fines will help close a shortfall in the upcoming budget.

According to the Metro police, several people turned around when they noticed officers on patrol Tuesday. They believe increased enforcement will be a deterrent to future fare jumpers.

Police are also looking for fare evaders on the Metrobus. It was not immediately clear if the citations and arrest were on the train or bus.

Fare evasion fines cost $50 in D.C. and up to $100 in Maryland and Virginia.

