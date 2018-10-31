Here Are the Links You Heard About on News4
Dec. 26, 2019:
Dec. 25, 2019:
- How you can help homeless people in D.C. get housing or furnish their new homes
- A Mitzvah For Eyal, Facebook Group
- Eyal Hadad's GoFundMe
Dec. 23, 2019:
Dec. 20, 2019:
Dec. 19, 2019:
Dec. 18, 2019:
Donate a Christmas gift to a child through the Central Union Mission
How to file a complaint against a social media ad:
Dec. 17, 2019:
- Job Fair for Shoppers Warehouse workers, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 11, UFCW Headquarters, 8400 Corporate Drive, Landover, Maryland 20785
Dec. 11, 2019:
Dec. 10, 2019:
Dec. 5, 2019:
Dec. 4, 2019:
Dec. 3, 2019:
- FTC: Child Identity Theft
- Trader Joe's recalls 10 food items over Listeria concerns
- Better Business Bureau's "Wise Giving Guide"
- Montgomery County's Gift Greener Challenge
Nov. 29, 2019:
Nov. 27, 2019:
Nov. 26, 2019:
Nov. 24, 2019:
Nov. 22, 2019:
- GoFundMe for Tyson Imani
Nov. 21, 2019:
- Weekend Holiday Shops: The Junior League of Washington
- Cooking Oil Recycling links for D.C., Prince George's County, Prince William County, Montgomery County and FairFax County
- Holiday Safety Tips
- Details for Medium Rare's Free Thanksgiving Day Turkey Fry
Nov. 19, 2019:
- WHUR's Annual Food Drive: Food2Feed
Nov. 15, 2019:
Nov. 14, 2019:
- Purcellville Art Gallery
- WSSC Water's Customer Notification System
- Consumer Reports Annual Auto Reliability Survery
Nov. 13, 2019:
Nov. 12, 2019:
Nov. 11, 2019:
- Here's how you can support Food 4 Families
- See events for Bei Bei's "goodbye" week at the National Zoo
- How to support Ward 8 Woods
Nov. 8, 2019:
- File a consumer complaint with US Department of Transportation
- Learn more: Punk the Capital documentary, tickets
- How Washington Gas advises you to weatherize for winter
Nov. 6, 2019:
- Prince George's County Public Schools school bus driver hiring fair
- From NBC News: More than 11,000 scientists issue fresh warning: Earth faces a climate emergency
- Read the report: World Scientists' Warning of a Climate Emergency
- Loudoun Mobile Food Pantry information
Nov. 5, 2019:
Nov. 4, 2019:
- Prince George's County Stuff a Truck
- Rent the Runway
- Le Tote
- Gwynnie Bee
- Thanksgiving-To-Go at the National Museum of the Amerivan Indian
- Donate to Shiloh Baptist Church's rebuild here or here
Nov. 1, 2019:
Oct. 31, 2019:
Oct. 30, 2019:
- Teacher home buying program
- Wild Horse and Burro Online Corral
- Mustang Heritage Foundation
- In Defense of Animals-Wild Horse and Burros
Oct. 28, 2019:
- Townhall on police and community relations in Prince George's County
- GoFundMe for family of Jerome Clark
Oct. 25, 2019:
Oct. 24, 2019:
- Teal Pumpkin Project: An interactive map of food allergy-friendly homes for Halloween trick-or-treating.
- University of Maryland Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center: Resources as part of the Safe at Home Series
Oct. 23, 2019:
- Walk & 5K to End HIV (happening Oct. 26)
- How to find a verified ticket broker
Oct. 22, 2019:
Oct. 21, 2019:
- NBC4's Surviving Domestic Violence town hall event: Oct. 29 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the National Law Enforcement Museum
- More Maryland residents support D.C. statehood than oppose it, a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll says
Oct. 16, 2019:
Oct. 15, 2019:
- DC Housing Plan
- Plan DC Public Meetings
- Going Green With Pride event in Prince George's County
- Duke Ellington School of the Arts Show Choir
Oct. 14, 2019:
Oct. 9, 2019:
Oct. 8, 2019:
Oct. 4, 2019:
Oct. 3, 2019:
Oct. 2, 2019:
- Maryland Department of the Environment Zero Emission Vehicles
- Federal Tax Credits for All-Electric and Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles
- Where you can recycle glass in Fairfax County
Sept. 30, 2019:
Sept. 27, 2019:
Sept. 26, 2019:
- Ono Brewing Company Second Anniverary Party
- Fred the Afghan. "A Marine, a stray dog and how they rescued each other"
Sept. 25, 2019:
Sept. 24, 2019:
- Michelin Guide: Washington, D.C. 2020 Bib Gourmands
- Stopping Unsolicited Mail, Phone Calls, and Email
Sept. 20, 2019:
- If you recognize the woman in this video, call 301-77-ARSON.
Sept. 19, 2019:
- Contact your lawmakers and tell them to take action on prescription drug prices.
- Find the lowest prescription prices near you: RxSaver.
- See the latest IIHS crash test ratings on electric vehicles.
- Congressional Football Game
Sept. 18, 2019:
- Arlington Food Assistance Center
- State of the Commute survey report
- Car seats and Booster seats: how to find the right seat for your child, get installation tips and where to get your car seat inspected
- Keeping kids safe from hot cars
Sept. 16, 2019:
- Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority raising money for HBCUs
- Givling, a trivia app
- Shared Harvest — paying off your student loan
- Gift of College — family and friends can pay student loans directly
Sept. 12, 2019:
Sept. 11, 2019:
Sept. 10, 2019:
Sept. 7, 2019:
Sept. 6, 2019:
- More information on the Debbie Smith Act
- Takata Air Bag Recall Information
- How to contact WSSC around the clock
Sept. 5, 2019:
- Route 210 Interchange Project
- STAND for Amputees golf tournament
- Sign up for recall notices from the CPSC
- Link to the Whystle recall app
Sept. 4, 2019:
Sept. 3, 2019:
- AAA's Vehicle Escape Tool Evaluation
- Inova Announces Act on Addiction: A New Addiction Awareness Program in Northern Virginia
Aug. 31, 2019:
Aug. 30, 2019:
- Donate to a classroom at DonorsChoose.Org
- Prince George's County Public Schools introduces new school bus tracking app
Aug. 29, 2019:
Aug. 27, 2019:
Aug. 23:
Aug. 22, 2019:
- Commemoration of the First African Landing, Park Service website
- Commemoration of the First African Landing, Hampton website
- Commemoration of the First African Landing, Jamestown Settlement website
Aug. 21, 2019:
Aug. 16, 2019:
- REAL ID FAQ for Maryland drivers
- Lookup tool: "Do I need to bring REAL ID documents to my next MDOT MVA visit?"
Aug. 14, 2019
Aug. 13, 2019
Aug. 9, 2019
Aug. 8, 2019:
Aug. 7, 2019:
- Email the Inspector General of the Prince George's County Police Department at police_oig@co.pg.md.us
Aug. 6, 2019:
Aug. 5, 2019:
- Settle the Debt: helping cover local students' lunch debt (Facebook page)
- Settle the Debt: trying to become a 501C3 nonprofit (GoFundMe)
Aug. 1, 2019:
July 31, 2019:
July 30, 2019:
July 29, 2019:
- Private security camera rebate program
- Taco seasoning recall information
- MDOT/MARC on-time performance information
July 28, 2019:
July 26, 2019:
July 22, 2019:
- Volvo Recall
- Everything You Need to Know about the Equifax Settlement
- Was I Impacted by the Equifax Breach?
July 19, 2019:
- Capital Beltway Lane Closures
- Pepco Offers Energy-Saving Summer Cooling Tips
- Pepco: Report downed wires or a service issue by calling 877-PEPCO-62
- You can download Pepco's mobile app here
- Killer Heat
July 16, 2019:
July 15, 2019:
July 14, 2019:
July 11, 2019:
July 10, 2019:
July 8, 2019:
July 5, 2019:
July 3, 2019:
July 1, 2019:
June 28, 2019:
- Full Study: FDA Investigation into Potential Link between Certain Diets and Canine Dilated Cardiomyopathy
June 26, 2019:
June 21, 2019:
June 20, 2019:
June 19, 2019:
June 18, 2019:
June 16, 2019:
June 14, 2019:
June 13, 2019:
June 12, 2019:
June 11, 2019:
- GoFundMe for Antonio Tatiano-Walker
- "Byhalia, Mississippi" at the Kennedy Center
- Consumers' Checkbook on assisted living
June 10, 2019:
June 7, 2019:
June 6, 2019:
- Virginia Is for Lovers 50th Anniversary
- Debt collection practices
- How to support the Jennifer Bush-Lawson Foundation
June 5, 2019:
May 31, 2019:
May 30, 2019:
May 29, 2019:
- How to donate to Christ House Food Pantry (Alexandria)
- D.C.'s 529 college savings plan
- Maryland's 529 college savings plan
- Virginia's 529 college savings plan
- Take the Spelling Bee test
May 24, 2019:
May 23, 2019:
May 22, 2019:
- Orators from Ford's Theatre education programs present "Stand Up: Be Heard" on the historic Ford's Theatre stage
May 20, 2019:
- Transportation alernatives for Metro's Blue & Yellow summer shutdown
- From the archives: "Exploring a Notorious Gang's Ties to Virginia" (2013)
- Donations for the Helen Wang Memorial Scholarship Fund
May 17, 2019:
May 16, 2019:
- Inside the Pampered and Personalized World of DC's VIP Diners
- Capital Emmy Awards Nominations
- Dunkin nail polish locations
May 15, 2019:
May 14, 2019:
May 13, 2019:
May 10, 2019:
May 7, 2019:
- National Police Week events
- 2019 James Beard Award winners
- Joint Base Andrews 2019 Air & Space Expo, featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy Blue Angels
May 6, 2019:
- FCC Warns of 'One Ring' Robocall Scam — here's where to file a complaint if you called the scammers back.
- Food on the Stove is a D.C.-based nonprofit that seeks to raise awareness on health and wellness for firefighters.
May 3, 2019:
May 2, 2019:
May 1, 2019:
- uKnowKids
- Email here if you have information about a Maryland family's missing sword.
April 30, 2019:
April 29, 2019:
April 27, 2019:
April 26, 2019:
April 25, 2019:
- IIHS: Rear-Seat Occupant Protection Hasn't Kept Pace With the Front
- How to support the Jennifer Bush-Lawson Foundation
April 24, 2019:
April 23, 2019:
- Read Aliyah Harrison's winning essay for the "Do the Write Thing" challenge.
- 3-Day Multimedia Art Event Kicks Off Friday in Manassas
Changing Climate:
April 18, 2019:
April 17, 2019:
- Donate to the Wendy Martinez Legacy Project
- If you would like to donate to New Life Worship's efforts to donate 50,000 pounds of food on Good Friday, go here. If you would like to volunteer, email marie.king@nlifeworship.org.
April 15, 2019:
- The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in D.C. is raising donations online for the Notre Dame Cathedral after a catastrophic fire.
April 12, 2019:
- Details on Maryland Department of Public Transportation public workshop on changes to the Capital Beltway and I-270
April 10, 2019:
April 5, 2019:
April 3, 2019:
April 1, 2019:
March 30, 2019:
March 28, 2019:
March 27, 2019:
- Recycling by Jurisdiction
- FDA Cautions Pet Owners Not to Feed Their Pets Three Lots of Darwin’s Natural Pet Products Raw Dog Food
March 25, 2019:
March 22, 2019:
- Interactive app: Talk to Someone: Triple Negative Breast Cancer
March 21, 2019:
- IIHS: Most Pickups Need Better Passenger-Side Protection
- WHUR Daily Drum Special Town Hall: Opioids ... The Enemy Within
March 20, 2019:
March 19, 2019:
- Surveillance video from homicide in 4300 block of Georgia Avenue NW
- Fairfax County Emergency Response Guide
- How to participate in Virginia's tornado drill
March 18, 2019:
March 15, 2019:
March 14, 2019:
March 12, 2019:
- Info on the GrandInvolve program that pairs seniors with schoolchildren
- Info on the D.C. Environmental Film Festival
March 8, 2019:
- T.C. Williams High School choir is fundraising ahead of their performance at the Music for All National Choral Festival
- Virginia 529 College Savings plan info
- To learn more about adopting a Wednesday's Child, please call 1-88-TO-ADOPT-ME or email wednesdayschild@mwcog.org.
Feb. 25, 2019:
Feb. 22, 2019:
Feb. 21, 2019:
- Consumer Reports Best Cars of the Year
- The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety pedestrian crash data
Feb. 18, 2019:
Feb. 15, 2019:
Feb. 13, 2019:
Feb. 12, 2019:
Feb. 11, 2019:
Feb. 6, 2019:
Feb. 5, 2019:
Feb. 4, 2019:
Jan. 29, 2019:
- Britepaths provides food and support services to people in need. January is historically a difficult time at food banks, but because of the shutdown, it is worse this year. Donations dropped and the need increased.
Jan. 25, 2019:
- Northern Virginia law firm offering free and discounted advice to furloughed workers
- Pay and Benefits Information for Employees Affected by the Lapse in Appropriations
Jan. 24, 2019:
Jan. 23, 2019:
Jan. 22, 2019:
- Quashawn Latimer, a furloughed federal worker fighting stage 2 cancer, has a Paypal account to attempt to raise funds.
- Cheer Team Fatal Accident GoFundMe
- How to make your LinkedIn profile stand out
- LinkedIn workforce report for D.C.
Jan. 21, 2019:
- Patrick Henry Construction Project Updates
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration
- Opioid Addiction Resources
- United Planning Organization
Jan. 20, 2019:
Jan. 19, 2019:
Jan. 16, 2019:
- A GoFundMe page is trying to help raise money to feed furloughed workers in D.C. Find more information here.
Jan. 14, 2019:
- Help clear sidewalks and front walkways of senior citizens and those with access and functional needs through the DC Volunteer Snow Program.
Jan. 11, 2019:
- Louis Kokonis is being honored for teaching for 60 years in Alexandria. The school has a scholarship fund in his name. Go here to see how to get event tickets and learn about a scholarship in his name.
- Maryland has a new tool to track snow plows. Go here to see the plows in nearly real time.
Jan. 10, 2019:
- United Way NCA is making available $50,000 through its Emergency Assistance Fund to meet basic needs of those affected by the government shutdown; they're also calling on the community to join them. You can go here to donate.
Jan. 9, 2019:
- The Animal Welfare League of Arlington has a pet food pantry open to government employees who need help and live in Arlington County or the City of Falls Church. You'll need to provide government ID. Go here for more info.
- In D.C, the Humane Rescue Alliance also is offering help feeding your pets. Go here for info.
Jan. 8, 2019:
- Go here to see U.S. News & World Report's annual best jobs rankings. Software developer, statistician and physician assistant top the list.
Jan. 2, 2019:
- Help for federal workers during the shutdown: Members of Navy Federal Credit Union can call 888-842-6328 to register for programs or go to navyfederal.org.