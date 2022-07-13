Here Are Five of the Best Plays of Darcy Kuemper's Career

By Bijan Todd

The Washington Capitals were left with zero starting goalies on their roster after letting Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek walk during free agency. They plugged that hole with quite a big signing on Wednesday when they inked Colorado Avalanche netminder Darcy Kuemper to a five-year, $26.25 million deal.

In Kuemper, the Caps are snagging not only the defending Stanley Cup winner and their presumed starter for the 2022-23 season, but they’re also getting a veteran presence in net and a goalie who can hopefully steal a few wins for the squad over his tenure in Washington. He posted a .921 save percentage, 2.54 goals against average and a 37-12-4 record this past season during the Avs’ Cup run.

If you don’t know much about Kuemper, here are five of the best plays from his 10-year career to whet your appetite:

Kuemper absolutely robs Crosby (twice)

Kuemper saves a shot, and possibly the Cup

Darcy stands on his head

Kuemper uses his reach…and his stick

Darcy does the splits to stonewall B’s

