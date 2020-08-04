Help #ClearTheShelters by Adopting One of These Lovable Pets

There's never been a better time to adopt, and these animals are all looking for their forever home. Are you ready to add a new four-legged member to your family?
Animal shelters across the country are once again teaming up with NBC and Telemundo stations to find loving homes for pets in need with the annual Clear The Shelters campaign.
Throughout the month of August, we'll be working towards our goal of matching animals in need with loving homes in the D.C. area. This month some participating shelters are waiving adoption fees to make it even easier for you to take a pet home.
If you're new to pet adoption, click here to learn more about things like costs and how to be a loving owner.
Credit: Nelson Hsu/NBC
Participating Shelters:
- Prince William County Animal Shelter
- Louisa County Animal Shelter
- Chesterfield County Animal Services
- Cecil County Animal Services
- Paws For Seniors
- Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control
- Baltimore County Animal Services
- Homeward Trails Adoption Center
- Humane Society of Harford County
- Fredericksburg SPCA
- The Animal Welfare League of Alexandria
- City of Manassas Animal Shelter
- Stafford County Animal Shelter
- Loudoun County Animal Services
- Humane Rescue Alliance
- Humane Society of Charles County
- Animal Welfare League of Arlington
- Middleburg Humane Foundation
- Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center
- Fancy Cats & Dogs Rescue Team
- Equine Rescue League
- Tri-County Animal Shelter-Hughesville MD
- Eastern Shore Rabbit Rescue and Education Center
- Animal Welfare League of Montgomery county
- Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter
- RappCats of Rappahannock County, VA
- Maryland SPCA
- Baltimore Humane Society
- Fairfax County Animal Shelter
- Humane Society of Kent County, Maryland
- Petey and Furends
- Lucky Dog Animal Rescue
Do you have an adoption story you'd like to share with us? Tag us @nbcwashington on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and use the hashtag #ClearTheShelters in your photos for the chance to be featured by News4!