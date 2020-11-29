Heavy Rain Monday Morning Ahead of Chance for Storms in Afternoon

Heavy rain beginning overnight and continuing through Monday morning could cause some flooding, and storms are possible Monday afternoon, Storm Team4 says.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Somara Theodore said rain is set to arrive after midnight, with showers moving in from the southwest.

The rain will be heavy primarily in the morning and 1 to 2 inches is possible, which could cause some localized flooding, Theodore said.

Heavy rain will turn to showers by the afternoon, but mild air surging through could prompt a few strong to severe thunderstorms, Theodore said.

The primary threat of any storms that pop up will be damaging winds, and there is a small chance for an isolated tornado.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Sunday that most coronavirus testing sites would be closed Monday due to the weather.

Due to inclement weather, the only testing sites open on Monday, November 30:



-F Street, 8:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

-Nats Park (GEICO Garage), 2:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.



Pre-register at https://t.co/gwfNlT3pPj



Residents are encouraged to get tested through their doctor. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) November 29, 2020

Any storms will fizzle out by late Monday night, with only a small chance for a few stray showers into Tuesday morning.

Then, the attention turns to the cold. Tuesday will be blustery. With gusty winds and temps in the 40s, it will feel like the 30s for much of the day. Wednesday morning will feel like the 20s.