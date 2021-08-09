Heat Index to Near 100 in DC Area for Days; Storms Possible

The heat and humidity are here to stay for a while.
Storm Team4 says to expect sweltering temperatures in the D.C. area for the work week. High temperatures will be in the 90s, and it will feel close to 100. Storms are possible in the region nearly every afternoon.
“Keep your umbrellas handy this week. You’re likely to use them at least once,” Chuck Bell said.
There’s a 30% chance of storms starting late afternoon Monday. Storm chances are at 40% Tuesday and Wednesday, 20% Thursday, 40% Friday and Saturday, and 60% Sunday.
High temperatures will drop into the 80s this weekend.
Local
Stay with Storm Team4 and NBC Washington for more details on the forecast.