Heat alerts have been activated for DC. Here's how to stay safe

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has activated a heat alert for Sunday and an extreme alert for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

A heat alert means that temperatures will feel like 94 to 104 degrees, and an extreme heat alert means temperatures will feel like 105 degrees or higher.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The District has opened cooling centers as well as low barrier shelters and day centers for those experiencing homelessness. The city’s pools and splash pads are open, too. You can find a map of cooling centers here. If you or someone else needs free and accessible transportation to a cooling center, the shelter hotline can be called at (202) 399-7093 or call 311.

It's recommended people stay indoors as much as possible, but if you have to be outside, doctors recommend staying hydrated, wearing lightweight and loose clothing, wearing sunscreen and avoiding strenuous activities to prevent heat related illnesses.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

For the safety of both pets and their owners, pets should be kept inside. Walks should be done early in the morning with water breaks.

If you see an animal left outside or in a hot vehicle, the Brandywine Valley SPCA can be called at 202-888-7387.

D.C. leaders also want to remind people to make sure they're checking in on seniors and vulnerable neighbors.

Signs of heat-related illness

In a heatwave like this, knowing the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses is crucial.

Heat cramps can sometimes be the first sign of a more serious heat-related illness, like heat exhaustion or heat stroke, according to the National Weather Service. Symptoms include painful cramps or spasms and can be treated by applying firm pressure to the muscle. As long as the person isn’t nauseous, they can also be given water.

If symptoms last for over an hour, worsen or the person vomits, seek medical attention.

There is also a risk of heat exhuastion, which is marked by the following symptoms:

Heavy sweating

Weakness or tiredness

Cool, pale, clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Muscle cramps

Dizziness

Nausea or vomiting

Headache

Fainting

If these symptoms last for over an hour, get worse or vomiting occurs, seek immediate medical attention, the National Weather Service said.

Move the person to a cooler area, loosen their clothing, offer sips of water and apply cool, wet cloths or have them sit in a cool bath.

Also look out for heatstroke, which is always a medical emergency and can be fatal if not treated quickly. If heatstroke is suspected, call 911 or get the person to the hospital, per the National Weather Service.

In the meantime, try to reduce their body temperature using cool, wet cloths or a bath. A fan can also be used, but only if the heat index is below 90 degrees, otherwise it could do more harm than good.

The symptoms are not that different than those of heat exhaustion and can include:

Headache

Confusion

Nausea

Dizziness

Body temperature above 103 degrees

Hot, red, dry or damp skin

Rapid and strong pulse

Fainting or loss of consciousness

People taking certain over-the-counter or prescription medications should be especially cautious, as many common ones raise the risk of developing a heat-related illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Never leave children or pets alone in a vehicle

Within 10 minutes, the temperature inside a car can get 19 degrees higher than it is outside, according to StormTeam4. So with temperatures being in the 90s this week, it can be over 100 degrees inside a vehicle.

Cracking a window is not effective in alleviating the heat, and staying in a hot car can be fatal, with victims often being children or pets.

Thirty-nine children died of heatstroke in vehicles in 2024, up 35% from 2023, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

It only takes 15 minutes for an animal to suffer from heat-related illness or death in a vehicle.

Make sure car doors are locked and that keys are out of the reach of children so they aren’t able to get in by themselves. Always lock the doors after leaving the car and check the back seats.