‘Heartbroken': Child mourned after bounce house goes airborne during Maryland baseball game

A community in Southern Maryland will remember and honor a 5-year-old boy after an inflatable bounce house went airborne during a professional baseball game in Waldorf on Friday night, killing one child and injuring another.

Declan Hicks was the little boy who was killed, a representative for his family told News4.

Friday was “Faith and Family Night” at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, and families and churchgoers from across Southern Maryland went to the ballpark to watch the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and enjoy a night of family fun. Instead, tragedy struck.

A bounce house with children inside “was carried approximately 15 to 20 feet up in the air, causing children to fall before it landed on the playing field,” Charles County officials said in a statement.

Hicks and another child were rushed to hospitals, where the 5-year-old died. He lived in LaPlata, county officials said.

His grandparents’ church, South Potomac Church, in White Plains, will host a town hall meeting on Monday evening to support everyone affected by the child's death.

“We are heartbroken … When one grieves, we all grieve,” the church said in a notice about the town hall. They invited first responders, stadium staff and “all those affected by this tragedy” to mourn at the church. Crisis counselors were set to be available.

‘It came flying up over the side of the fence’

The Blue Crabs and the York Revolution, of Pennsylvania, were between innings Friday night when the bounce house blew onto the field.

“It’s kind of up on a platform at the end of the first baseline, and it came flying up over the side of the fence and onto the right field,” witness Marie Ragano said.

Paramedics, the teams’ medical personnel and players from both teams ran to the bounce house.

“They pretty much cleared the benches and went running out there,” Ragano said.

A five-year-old died after a bounce house flew into the air with children still inside. News4's Derrick Ward reports.

From a distance, she said she could see someone appear to exit the bounce house.

“I saw one guy waving his hands and pointing down that someone was hurt,” she said.

The mood in the ballpark shifted from celebratory to silent and prayerful.

‘To know him was to love him’

Hicks loved dinosaurs, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and crazy socks, a representative for his family said in an online fundraiser.

“He was a very special little boy who brought light and laughter to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. To know him was to love him,” the fundraising page says.

Hicks’ flag football team, the LaPlata Blue Knights, will dedicate their fall season to him.

“Always in our hearts and forever a Blue Knight, rest in honor Declan,” a message from the team says.

An investigation into why the bounce house went airborne is ongoing.

