Hearing Set for Maryland Bill to Provide Family Leave

By Sophia Barnes

Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg via Getty Images

A Maryland House committee is scheduled to hold a hearing on a measure that would provide workers with partial wage replacement for up to 12 weeks away from work to care for a new child or an ill family member.

The House Economic Matters Committee is scheduled to hold the hearing Monday afternoon.

The bill also would enable someone to qualify due to the person's own serious health condition.

The measure would create an insurance program that would make paid leave available. The leave would be funded through a state-administered insurance pool into which employers and employees contribute.

