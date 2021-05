Four T-38 military aircraft are set to soar over Washington, D.C., on Friday afternoon.

The flyover is expected at 1 p.m. Put your Zoom meetings on mute because it could be noisy.

The Air Combat Command, which is part of the Air Force, says the flyover will occur over the National Capital Region.

D.C.'s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency first alerted about the flyover on Thursday.