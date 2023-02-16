Northeast DC

Headless Body Found in Backyard of DC Home; Resident in Custody, Sources Say

The resident called police to say he found the body while doing yardwork, but he later confessed to killing the victim, law enforcement sources say

By Mark Segraves, News4 Reporter

breaking news
NBC Washington

The body of a man missing his head and hands was found in the back yard of a rowhouse in Northeast D.C., and a resident of the home is in custody, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation.

The suspect, who lives at the home, called police Feb. 3 and told authorities he found the partially decomposed body as he was doing yardwork. Authorities responded and found the victim's body inside a black plastic trash bag, according to a police document. Police then submitted a request for a search warrant to search the entire yard behind the home.

Police continued their investigation, but on Wednesday night, the resident called police again and confessed that he had murdered the victim and dismembered the body in his backyard, according to law enforcement sources.

The victim had been hired to do work at the house, the sources say.

The two men had an altercation in the basement of the house, where the suspect used a taser to subdue the man, and then apparently bludgeoned him to death, the sources said.

It does not appear a missing persons report was filed on the man who was killed. Police were still trying to make a positive identification of the victim.

The suspect is due in court Thursday afternoon.

The house is located at 1336 Kearney St. NE, not far from Catholic University in the District's Brookland neighborhood.

This article tagged under:

Northeast DCCrime and Courtsbrookland
