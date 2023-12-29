More Metro, discounted Lyfts: Heading out for New Year's Eve? Here's how to get around safely

New Year's Eve

2023 is coming to a close this weekend, which means we get the chance to celebrate another orbit around the sun and all the possibilities another one might bring.

But getting to that next trip through space means making it safely home after your New Year's Eve party. Here are some ways officials around the DMV are giving a boost to your safe trip home.

Metro extends hours

On December 31, Metro will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. -- two hours more than the usual time. And on January 1, the trains will operate from 7 a.m. until midnight, the agency said.

Last train times vary by station, so it's a good idea to check the station page before plan your night.

The extended hours were added so that people who come out to celebrate for New Year's Eve can do so safely.

Money for Lyft rides

The Washington Regional Alcohol Program also wants people to celebrate New Year's responsibly -- so they're offering money for rideshares.

WRAP is giving $15 off a Lyft ride home to anyone over the age of 21.

The code for the discounted ride will be posted at 9 p.m. this Sunday at www.wrap.com/soberride.

