organ donation

‘He Was Able to Be a Hero': DC Murder Victim Donates Organs

Brandon Long lost his life after someone shot him in D.C. on April 20. He gave others the gift of life through organ donation

By Shomari Stone and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The family of a man who was shot and killed last week in D.C. is taking comfort in knowing his organs were donated to others. 

Brandon Long died after he was shot the night of April 20 in the unit block of Franklin Street NE. He was a 30-year-old father who worked as a roofer, his parents said. 

“Brandon was a good, good, good son. My pain is just unreal. It’s shocking that he’s gone and someone would do this to him,” his mother, Montrell Green-Long, said Wednesday. 

The search for Long's killer is ongoing. 

Long’s heart, kidneys, liver and pancreas were donated, his parents said. Someone just got his heart on Saturday. 

“I’m really impressed that he was able to be a hero,” Long’s mother said. 

Anyone with information on the shooting that killed Long is asked to contact police. A reward of up to $25,000 is offered. 

“I just want his killer to be found. It’s just too much. This person doesn’t know what they have done to our family,” the victim’s mother said.

