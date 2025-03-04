‘He needs to get back home': dog belonging to MPD officer stolen in Fort Dupont

A French bulldog named Major, who belongs to a Metropolitan Police Department Officer and his wife, is missing after being stolen in Fort Dupont on Feb. 17.

Kenyatta Smith, the officer’s sister-in-law, was walking 7-year-old Major and her dog on the trail in Fort Dupont Park.

When they exited the trail, Smith said she was leashing the dogs when Major ran across Minnesota Avenue and was taken into a white SUV by a woman.

“I'm like screaming at her, ‘That's my dog, wait a minute, hey!’ I can't run across the street, it's a red light and the cars are just going,” she said. “I get across the street, that happened down the road. I'm just running and I'm crying.”

Major was potentially spotted two days later with a woman near the Shrimp Boat and another possible sighting Saturday in the River Terrace area, according to Smith.

Smith said her entire family are all dog lovers and that her own Cane Corso and Major loved to play together.

“My sister and her husband, who is MPD, got Major as a couple before they were married, so it was like the beginning of their union,” she said. “So it's really, really important for them. You know, that was like their first baby.”

Smith said she wants to stay positive and not assume the woman who took Major was acting maliciously — that maybe the woman thought he was a lost dog.

“Major is not lost. He is loved and he is missing. He needs to get back home,” she said. “And if you just made a little error, I understand. Thank you for walking my furry nephew, and thank you, I hope that you're feeding him, but it's time for him to come home, and I really appreciate if you do that sooner than later.”