‘He Loved His Neighborhood': DC Middle School Remembers Student Killed in Northeast

A middle school community is mourning the loss of a student who was shot and killed on Saturday in Northeast D.C.

The student has been identified as 13-year-old Karon Blake. He attended Brookland Middle School in Northeast D.C.

Blake was killed in the 1000 block of Quincy Street NE in the Brookland neighborhood at about 4 a.m. on Saturday. A man shot him after he thought he saw someone "tampering with a vehicle,” according to D.C. police.

Police believe a man who thought he heard someone breaking into cars got into an argument with the teen and then fatally shot him.

That man, who has yet to be identified, had a legally registered gun. He and Blake allegedly had a confrontation before the shooting, police said.

News4 obtained a weekly note from Principal Kerry Richardson to the staff of Brookland Middle School.

“He was a quiet and inquisitive scholar who loved fashion and football. Although he loved his neighborhood, he loved Brookland MS (the faculty & his peers) and the structure it presented to him even more. He leaves behind his mom and three younger siblings,” Richardson wrote.

Richardson said the school will offer mental health support to students and faculty on Monday. They will also hold a staff huddle to honor Blake’s life.

D.C. Councilmember Christina Henderson tweeted that she would be checking in with D.C. Public Schools and the Department of Behavorial Health to ensure that Brookland Middle School has proper support.

"Property is not greater than life. Karon should be alive today," Henderson tweeted.

Property is not greater than life. Karon should be alive today.



I’m checking in with DCPS and the Dept of Behavioral Health to make sure the Brookland MS community has the appropriate support in the days and months ahead. https://t.co/bNin24aXzO — Christina Henderson (@chenderson) January 9, 2023

Police said they are working to determine if the man who shot Blake will face charges.