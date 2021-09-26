HBO Show on Watergate Filming in DC; Cars From '70s Parked Downtown

If you have memories of D.C. in the ‘70s, an outdoor film set downtown might take you back.

An HBO series called “The White House Plumbers,” on the Watergate scandal, is filming west of the White House on Sunday.

News4 spotted a number of cars from the era, including an AMC Gremlin, a Cadillac Eldorado, a Volkswagen Karmann Ghia, a Volkswagen bus and some Porsches.

“As somebody who grew up in the city, it’s like a flashback,” News4’s Derrick Ward said live on air. “This is like what downtown D.C. looked like.”

D.C. police said no parking will be allowed due to filming through 8 p.m. Sunday on Pennsylvania Avenue NW between 17th and 18th streets, and on 17th Street between D and H streets. Intermittent street closures are possible.

The owner of a vintage Porsche was driving in the area for the show. He put ‘70s-era Maryland plates on the pale yellow car.

“I guess if I go through one of these lights and there’s a traffic camera, they didn’t know who it is,” he said with a laugh.

“The White House Plumbers” will be a five-part limited series telling the “true story of how Nixon’s own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, accidentally toppled the presidency they were trying to protect,” HBO’s website says.

Woody Harrelson will play Hunt and Justin Theroux will play Liddy.

It was unclear if any Harrelson or Theroux sightings were likely on Sunday.