Have You Seen This Child? 5-Year-Old Abducted in Virginia

Bricen is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at 1528 Cherry Avenue in Charlottesville, Virginia.

By NBC Washington Staff

A 5-year-old boy was abducted Sunday in Virginia, prompting State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse to issue an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Charlottesville Police Department.

Bricen Kent Mwanawabene is described by police as Black, male, with black hair and brown eyes. He's about 3 feet tall and weighs 45 lbs. He was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, blue puff coat, blue stocking cap and black and green light up shoes.

The suspect was last seen driving a 1997 Red Honda CRV with a Virginia tag number UMM-2229, police said.

Police identified the suspect as Kerlie Johnson Gage. Gage is described by police as Black, female, with black hair and brown eyes. She's 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs 250 lbs. Her clothing description was not known.

Gage was last seen driving a 1997 Red Honda CRV with a Virginia tag number UMM-2229.

If they are seen, police ask people to call 911.

