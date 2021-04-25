Silver Alert

Have You Seen Them? Elderly Couple Goes Missing From Frederick

By NBC Washington Staff

Police asked for help finding an elderly couple who went missing from Frederick, Maryland Sunday morning and may be driving their car.

Thomas and Judy Tobery were last seen in a cream color Ford Edge at approximately 11 a.m. by a family member near the driveway of their home in the 200 Block of E. Fifth Street, the Frederick Police Department said. Judy Tobery was driving.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
Thomas Tobery (left) and Judy Tobery (right). Credit: Frederick Police Department

The car has a Maryland registration number 874M632.

Thomas Tobery was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue zip up hoodie, police said. He has blue eyes, short gray hair and may be wearing a gold wrist watch and a wedding ring.

Police said Judy Tobery was last seen wearing a blue and white zip up hoodie. She has blue eyes, short blonde hair and a scar on her throat from a prior surgery. She may be wearing two gold wedding rings.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the couple is encouraged to contact Cpl. Corey Borns at Cborns@frederickmdpolice.org or the department’s tip lines at 301-600-TIPS (8477), send information via email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org, or send a text to 240-674-TIPS (8477). 

This article tagged under:

Silver AlertFrederickmissing
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us