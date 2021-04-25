Have You Seen Them? Elderly Couple Goes Missing From Frederick

Police asked for help finding an elderly couple who went missing from Frederick, Maryland Sunday morning and may be driving their car.

Thomas and Judy Tobery were last seen in a cream color Ford Edge at approximately 11 a.m. by a family member near the driveway of their home in the 200 Block of E. Fifth Street, the Frederick Police Department said. Judy Tobery was driving.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The car has a Maryland registration number 874M632.

Thomas Tobery was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue zip up hoodie, police said. He has blue eyes, short gray hair and may be wearing a gold wrist watch and a wedding ring.

Police said Judy Tobery was last seen wearing a blue and white zip up hoodie. She has blue eyes, short blonde hair and a scar on her throat from a prior surgery. She may be wearing two gold wedding rings.

A Silver Alert has been issued by Frederick City Police for 79 year old Judy Tobery and 82 year old Thomas Tobery. They were last seen at 11am in Frederick where Judy was driving their 2007 cream colored Ford Edge SUV. If you've seen them call Frederick City PD at 301-600-2101 pic.twitter.com/kWDrHp9au7 — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) April 26, 2021

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the couple is encouraged to contact Cpl. Corey Borns at Cborns@frederickmdpolice.org or the department’s tip lines at 301-600-TIPS (8477), send information via email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org, or send a text to 240-674-TIPS (8477).