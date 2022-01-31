Have You Seen Them? 15-Year-Old Girl, 11-Month-Old Baby Missing From Rockville

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old girl and a baby boy who disappeared from their Rockville home.

Kenny Orellana-Magana, 15, was last seen leaving her Cove Lane residence on Jan. 28 with her son, 11-month-old Jeremy Alexander Romero, Rockville City Police said.

Kenny is known to frequent the Gaithersburg area. She is about 5 feet and 2 inches tall, weighs 180 lbs, has dark hair and was last seen wearing dark leggings and a white top, police said.

Jeremy weighs about 20-30 lbs, authorities said.

“While [Kenny] has been in communication with family via telephone, she has not been physically seen by family members and they are unsure of her whereabouts,” the department said. “Police and family are concerned for their welfare.”

Anyone with information about the pair's whereabouts is asked to call Rockville City Police at 240-314-8900.