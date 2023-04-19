Have You Seen Milly? DC Police Search for Cat Taken With Stolen Car

D.C. police are asking the public to help locate a missing cat taken during an armed carjacking in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The incident happened Monday in the 700 block of Seventh Street SE at about 6 p.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The suspects approached the victim, showed a handgun and demanded the keys to the victim’s car. The victim complied and one of the suspects drove off in the victim’s car with the cat still inside. The other suspect drove away in a separate car, according to police.

The cat answers to "Milly" or "Mini." She is described as a 10-year-old domestic cat with medium black and white hair.

She was in a red and cream-colored crate when the car was stolen.

Photos of the two cars were captured on a nearby surveillance video. Police said the victim’s car is a 2020 red Toyota Highlander with Virginia tag UCZ6685 and the suspects' is a 2016 silver Hyundai Sonata with Maryland tag 4EW6094.

Milly's owners told News4 that she has been a part of the family since she was rescued as a kitten.

Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Police can be contacted at 202-727-9099 or by texting 50411.