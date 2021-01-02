missing child

Have You Seen Him? Police Search For Missing DC 12-Year-Old

By NBC Washington Staff

A boy in a hoodie
Metropolitan Police Department

D.C. police want the public's help locating a missing 12-year-old who was last seen in the 4400 block of 7th Street, Northwest at 1:35 p.m. on Saturday.

Nathaniel Yohannes is described as Black with a medium complexion, 5'6" tall and 150 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing black pants, a grey hoodie sweatshirt and blue Nike sneakers.

The child is non-verbal and has autism, D.C. Police Deputy Spokesperson Kristen Metzger confirmed.

Local

Sterling 4 hours ago

Three Shot, Including Deputy, at Dulles Crossing Plaza in Sterling

Oxon Hill 5 hours ago

Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Starting Oxon Hill Fire That Displaced More Than 60 People

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

This article tagged under:

missing childmissingNorthwest DC
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us