Have You Seen Him? Man Critically Missing From Arlington County

Arlington County Police asked for the public’s help finding a critically missing man who was last seen Sunday afternoon.

Tam Thanh Nguyen, 75, was last seen at approximately 2:55 p.m. in the 5700 block of 36th Street North.

He is described as an Asian man wearing a light brown hoodie, grey hat and jeans, driving a 2016 silver/gold Toyota Highlander with Florida plate number GRAY93.

“He is considered critically missing due to mental and/or physical health concerns,” police said.

A Fairfax County Police Department helicopter is assisting with an aerial search for Nguyen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 703-558-2222 or 911 in an emergency.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.