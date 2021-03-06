Have You Seen Him? Florida Teen Missing Since January May Be in DC

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a Florida teen missing since January who may be in the District.

Nehemiah Garcia, 17, was last seen in Lehigh Acres, Florida, on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 and is believed to possibly be in Washington, D.C.

The teen is described as a Black youth, standing 5’5” tall, weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He never returned home from work when he went missing, and was last seen wearing a Popeyes uniform.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Command Information Center at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to the Department's text tip line at 50411.