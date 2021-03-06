missing child

Have You Seen Him? Florida Teen Missing Since January May Be in DC

By NBCWashington Staff

Metropolitan Police Department

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a Florida teen missing since January who may be in the District.

Nehemiah Garcia, 17, was last seen in Lehigh Acres, Florida, on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 and is believed to possibly be in Washington, D.C.

The teen is described as a Black youth, standing 5’5” tall, weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He never returned home from work when he went missing, and was last seen wearing a Popeyes uniform.

Local

Washington Convention Center 1 hour ago

DC's First High-Capacity COVID-19 Vaccine Site Opens

old town alexandria 2 hours ago

Alexandria Riverfront Development Yields Treasure Trove of 150,000 Historic Artifacts

Anyone with information is asked to call the Command Information Center at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to the Department's text tip line at 50411.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

missing childWashington D.C.
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us