missing child Boy Missing From Northeast DC is Found Anyone with information in this case is asked to call 202-727-9099 By Briana Trujillo • Published 51 mins ago • Updated 23 seconds ago NBC Washington Police said a boy who was last seen on May 12 in Northeast D.C. was found on Sunday. More information about the child's whereabouts and his condition were not provided. Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather. This article tagged under: missing child