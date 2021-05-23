Have You Seen Him? Boy Goes Missing From Fairfax County

A 12-year-old boy is missing from Fairfax County, police said Sunday.
Omar Andre Sanabria-Colon was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 6000 block of of Bonnie Bern Court in Burke.
Fairfax County Police described him as standing 4 feet and 7 inches tall and weighing 100 lbs with brown buzz-cut hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt, khaki pants, black and red shoes and glasses.
More information about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance were not revealed.
Anyone with information is asked to call 703-691-2131.