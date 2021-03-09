Have You Seen Her? Teen Goes Missing From Southeast DC

The Metropolitan Police Department asks for the public’s assistance finding a missing teen last seen in Southeast, D.C.

Jimya Foster, 15, was last seen in the 2300 block Good Hope Court, Southeast, on March 8, 2021, police said.

She's described as a Black female standing 5’4” tall, weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Her clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Command Information Center at 202-727-9099 or leave an anonymous tip by texting 50411.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.