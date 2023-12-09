Have you seen her? 2-year-old taken from Virginia Beach is in ‘extreme danger'

A 2-year-old girl is in “extreme danger” after she was abducted from her Virginia Beach home by her estranged father on Saturday, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department. An AMBER Alert has been issued for the toddler.

Zuri Dorsey is Black, stands 2 feet tall and weighs 34 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes and may be wearing red-and-white striped pajamas or green pajamas with a Santa Claus print, police said.

Zuri was allegedly taken from the 1300 block of Sapphire Drive by Deandre Alante Dorsey, 27, at around 7:15 a.m. Deandre Dorsey may be driving a red 2016 Honda Accord with North Carolina plates RAZ9972. They may be headed to Lewiston Woodville, North Carolina, authorities said.

NEW INFORMATION per @VBPD: Zuri Dorsey was last seen wearing red-&-white striped pajamas. She may now be wearing green pj's with a Santa Claus print. https://t.co/FuiKHUB0yC — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) December 9, 2023

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Deandre Dorsey has brown hair and black eyes, stands 5 feet and 11 inches tall, weighs 160 lbs, and may be wearing black joggers and a black hoodie, according to Virginia Beach police.

Authorities said the suspect has six outstanding warrants in Virginia Beach. He also has Type 1 diabetes, and it is unknown if he has his medications with him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or a Virginia Beach missing persons detective at 757-385-4401.