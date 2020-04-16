Harry and Meghan Donate Over $100K From Royal Wedding to Coronavirus Relief

The couple is giving $112,000 to Feeding Britain after discussing the group's COVID-19 work with the Archbishop of Canterbury

In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, depart Canada House in London, England.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, announced Wednesday that they are donating profits from the broadcast of their royal wedding to a charity working to feed families during the coronavirus pandemic, NBC News reports.

The couple is giving $112,000 to Feeding Britain, an organization working to alleviate hunger, after having discussed the group's work with the Archbishop of Canterbury.

A spokesman for Harry and Meghan said Wednesday that they had "fond memories" of visiting the organization's market and seeing the compassion from its workers.

Local

Maryland 3 hours ago

Montgomery County Courts, Jails Adjust During Pandemic

Virginia 5 hours ago

Fairfax County Cancels Distance Learning for Rest of Week After Tech Issues

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us