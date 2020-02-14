Harris’ Heroes: Mike Replogle, Fairfax Academy for Communications and the Arts

The drama director at Fairfax Academy for Communications and the Arts runs his classes like a professional acting academy.

After directing at the school for 20 years, Mike Replogle plans to retire.

Replogle teaches his students how to succeed as professional actors, not only directing the school’s theatrical productions, but also teaching classes on headshots and resumes.

After serving in the Marine Corps and graduating college with the help of the GI Bill, Replogle worked in the highly competitive New York theater, TV and film scenes. He performed in two national theater tours and directed more than 80 professional and community-theater productions.

Twenty years ago, Replogle was recruited to move to Fairfax County and build an actor’s studio program.

“I thought I was only going to do this for about five years because I wanted to go back to work, and I think now that it’s probably the most important thing I’ve ever done in my career,” Replogle said.

“He was born to direct,” said Chris Johnston, who served alongside Replogle as his musical director for all 20 years.

Replogle plans to keep working despite retirement. He feels show business pulling him back.

“I’ve got to get back out there and learn. I’m still hungry,” Replogle said. “So if anybody out there knows of a job for an older, middle class, balding actor, just give me a shout.”