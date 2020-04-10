Happy Hour To Go? You Can Now Take Out Mixed Drinks in Virginia

Virginians missing well-shaken margaritas or perfectly mixed mules from their favorite happy hour spot can now get drinks to go, even while restaurants are closed for dine-in.
Mixed drinks are now available for take-out in Virginia, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority said.
Some restaurants are also offering cocktail delivery.
Virginia restaurants have been closed for dine-in service for more than two weeks, and plummeting sales are causing economic pain, Gov. Ralph Northam said.
“Allowing restaurants and distilleries that remain open to sell mixed beverages with takeout or delivery orders will help them augment their revenue streams, so they can continue serving their customers and employing Virginians," he added.
Here are a few places that are offering options to have drinks to-go.
Fabbioli Cellars - Leesburg
Lost Boy Cider - Alexandria
Mt. Defiance Cidery & Distillery - Middleburg
Winchester Ciderworks - Winchester
Wild Hare Hard Cider - Leesburg, Warrenton & Middleburg
The Virginia Distiller's Association says that these distilleries throughout the state are ready with various delivery, pick up and shipping options:
A Smith Bowman Distillery, Fredericksburg,
Belle Isle Moonshine, Richmond
Belmont Farm Distillery, Culpeper
Blue Sky Distillery, Smithfield
Caiseal Beer & Spirits Co., Hampton
Catoctin Creek, Purcellville
Cirrus Vodka, Richmond
Copper Fox Distillery, Sperryville and Williamsburg
Dida’s Distillery, Huntly
Eight Shires Coloniale Distillery, Williamsburg
Filibuster Distillery, Maurertown
Five Mile Mountain Distillery, Floyd
George Washington’s Mount Vernon Distillery, Mount Vernon
James River Distillery, James River Distillery
Ironclad Distillery Co., Newport News
MurLarkey Distilled Spirits, Bristow
KO Distilling, Manassas
Tarnished Truth Distilling Company, Virginia Beach
Reservoir Distillery, Richmond
RD Wilhelm Distillery, Norfolk
River Hill Distillery, Luray
Three Brothers’ Distillery, Disputanta
Three Crosses Distilling Company, Powhatan
Twin Creeks Distillery, Rocky Mount
Virago Spirits, Richmond
Virginia Distillery Company, Lovingston
Vitae Spirits Distillery, Charlottesville
Waterbird Spirits, Charlottesville