Happy Hour To Go? You Can Now Take Out Mixed Drinks in Virginia

Virginians missing well-shaken margaritas or perfectly mixed mules from their favorite happy hour spot can now get drinks to go, even while restaurants are closed for dine-in.

Mixed drinks are now available for take-out in Virginia, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority said.

Some restaurants are also offering cocktail delivery.

So many people have asked and yes you heard correct!!! Margaritas, Sangria, Tequila Mules and other mixed beverages will... Posted by Casa Tequila Bar & Grill - Purcellville on Thursday, April 9, 2020

Virginia restaurants have been closed for dine-in service for more than two weeks, and plummeting sales are causing economic pain, Gov. Ralph Northam said.

“Allowing restaurants and distilleries that remain open to sell mixed beverages with takeout or delivery orders will help them augment their revenue streams, so they can continue serving their customers and employing Virginians," he added.

Here are a few places that are offering options to have drinks to-go.

Fabbioli Cellars - Leesburg

Lost Boy Cider - Alexandria

Mt. Defiance Cidery & Distillery - Middleburg

Winchester Ciderworks - Winchester

Wild Hare Hard Cider - Leesburg, Warrenton & Middleburg

The Virginia Distiller's Association says that these distilleries throughout the state are ready with various delivery, pick up and shipping options:

A Smith Bowman Distillery, Fredericksburg,

Belle Isle Moonshine, Richmond

Belmont Farm Distillery, Culpeper

Blue Sky Distillery, Smithfield

Caiseal Beer & Spirits Co., Hampton

Catoctin Creek, Purcellville

Cirrus Vodka, Richmond

Copper Fox Distillery, Sperryville and Williamsburg

Dida’s Distillery, Huntly

Eight Shires Coloniale Distillery, Williamsburg

Filibuster Distillery, Maurertown

Five Mile Mountain Distillery, Floyd

George Washington’s Mount Vernon Distillery, Mount Vernon

James River Distillery, James River Distillery

Ironclad Distillery Co., Newport News

MurLarkey Distilled Spirits, Bristow

KO Distilling, Manassas

Tarnished Truth Distilling Company, Virginia Beach

Reservoir Distillery, Richmond

RD Wilhelm Distillery, Norfolk

River Hill Distillery, Luray

Three Brothers’ Distillery, Disputanta

Three Crosses Distilling Company, Powhatan

Twin Creeks Distillery, Rocky Mount

Virago Spirits, Richmond

Virginia Distillery Company, Lovingston

Vitae Spirits Distillery, Charlottesville

Waterbird Spirits, Charlottesville

