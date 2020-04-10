Coronavirus in Virginia

Happy Hour To Go? You Can Now Take Out Mixed Drinks in Virginia

“This unprecedented health crisis has had a tremendous impact on businesses across the Commonwealth, and restaurants have been hit especially hard,” said Governor Northam in Wednesday's press conference.

By Sydney Coplin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Virginians missing well-shaken margaritas or perfectly mixed mules from their favorite happy hour spot can now get drinks to go, even while restaurants are closed for dine-in.

Mixed drinks are now available for take-out in Virginia, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority said.

Some restaurants are also offering cocktail delivery.

So many people have asked and yes you heard correct!!! Margaritas, Sangria, Tequila Mules and other mixed beverages will...

Posted by Casa Tequila Bar & Grill - Purcellville on Thursday, April 9, 2020

Virginia restaurants have been closed for dine-in service for more than two weeks, and plummeting sales are causing economic pain, Gov. Ralph Northam said.

“Allowing restaurants and distilleries that remain open to sell mixed beverages with takeout or delivery orders will help them augment their revenue streams, so they can continue serving their customers and employing Virginians," he added.

Local

coronavirus 31 mins ago

DC Community Volunteers Provide Food for Locked-down Needy

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Virginia Judge Denies Religious Exemption From Stay-at-Home Order

Here are a few places that are offering options to have drinks to-go.

Fabbioli Cellars - Leesburg

Lost Boy Cider - Alexandria

Mt. Defiance Cidery & Distillery - Middleburg

Winchester Ciderworks - Winchester

Wild Hare Hard Cider - Leesburg, Warrenton & Middleburg

Introducing Cherry Bomb! This blend of organic cherry juice and peppers is 🔥🔥🔥. We took fresh habanero and Jamaica perppers and mixed them up with dried guajillo, costeno, and arbols. This one is spicy, fresh, and pops! 50 stovepipes available starting now. Order online at Lostboycider.com or by clicking our profile link above. Also, a quick note that we are closed for Easter Sunday and resume normal operations on Monday.

Posted by Lost Boy Cider on Thursday, April 9, 2020

The Virginia Distiller's Association says that these distilleries throughout the state are ready with various delivery, pick up and shipping options:

A Smith Bowman Distillery, Fredericksburg,
Belle Isle Moonshine, Richmond
Belmont Farm Distillery, Culpeper
Blue Sky Distillery, Smithfield
Caiseal Beer & Spirits Co., Hampton
Catoctin Creek, Purcellville
Cirrus Vodka, Richmond
Copper Fox Distillery, Sperryville and Williamsburg
Dida’s Distillery, Huntly
Eight Shires Coloniale Distillery, Williamsburg
Filibuster Distillery, Maurertown
Five Mile Mountain Distillery, Floyd
George Washington’s Mount Vernon Distillery, Mount Vernon
James River Distillery, James River Distillery
Ironclad Distillery Co., Newport News
MurLarkey Distilled Spirits, Bristow
KO Distilling, Manassas
Tarnished Truth Distilling Company, Virginia Beach
Reservoir Distillery, Richmond
RD Wilhelm Distillery, Norfolk
River Hill Distillery, Luray
Three Brothers’ Distillery, Disputanta
Three Crosses Distilling Company, Powhatan
Twin Creeks Distillery, Rocky Mount
Virago Spirits, Richmond
Virginia Distillery Company, Lovingston
Vitae Spirits Distillery, Charlottesville
Waterbird Spirits, Charlottesville

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus in VirginiaVirginiaABCGovernor Northamvirginia abc
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us