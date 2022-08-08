‘Hamilton' Cast Member Looking for Lost Dog After Crash Near Kennedy Center

The hit musical “Hamilton” is back at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and one of the cast members is hoping to find his lost dog before curtain call.

Trevor Miles says another cast member was walking Luna when they were hit by a car Saturday afternoon near Virginia Avenue and Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway Northwest, which is less than a half-mile from the Kennedy Center.

The cast member is OK, but Luna likely got scared and ran off after the crash, Miles said.

Miles said the cast member immediately got up and tried to chase Luna but stopped because he was bleeding.

“I think he just had adrenaline and was trying to save her,” Miles said.

Miles says they've been looking for Luna ever since. He has posted signs around Foggy Bottom and shared an online version of the flyer on local lost dog groups.

Luna was last seen near the George Washington University Hospital, according to Miles’ flyer.

Luna is a medium-sized pit bull. She’s all white with gray spots.

If you see her reach out to him directly, trevormmiles@gmail.com.

Being part of a national Broadway tour is exciting but can be lonely at times. Miles decided to drive this leg of the “Hamilton” tour so he could be with Luna. He’s desperate to find her again.

