Hakeem Butler Or Not, Washington Knows They Need Help at WR

Washington needs help at wide receiver, and while the front office and coaching staff might not admit it, numbers tell the truth.

Against Philadelphia on Sunday, the Washington wide receiver group combined for just 10 receptions for 132 yards. The Washington offense was largely ineffective, and while Terry McLaurin gave the squad serious help when they needed it, the team lacked dynamic plays in the pass game.

McLaurin is a stud, let's be clear on that, and Steven Sims has carved out a real role with his speed and quickness.

After that the wide receiver group has questions. Dontrelle Inman has a decent track record in six seasons in the pros and played fine on Sunday against Philadelphia, but he was signed in early August and is certainly not the long-term plan opposite McLaurin.

Going further down the depth chart, fourth-round rookie Antonio Gandy-Golden played zero snaps on Sunday and dealt with a concussion during training camp. Isaiah Wright is an undrafted free agent out of Temple, and Cam Sims was called up from the practice squad the night before the Eagles game.

It's not a secret that Washington is lacking at wide receiver, at least in depth, and that became obvious Monday when the NFL wire revealed the team brought in 2019 fourth-round pick Hakeem Butler among four other wideouts for workouts.

That doesn't mean Ron Rivera will sign any of those guys, but it does mean the team sees a trouble spot on offense. It's also important to point out that anybody that gets signed now, going into Week 2, probably won't dramatically make a change to this offense.

Still, it's good the team sees the issue. Can't fix problems if you don't know they exist.