GW updates guidelines ahead of graduation after police clear encampment on quad

The George Washington University updated its guidelines for this year's commencement week, as tensions remain high after D.C. police cleared out the pro-Palestinian encampment on its main quad. Protesters had created the encampment there in response to the war in Gaza.

GW's new rules say anyone who disrupts university activities will receive a warning first.

Police then will remove anyone who refuses to leave if their disruptive behavior continues, according to the rules. Any displays that threaten, endanger or harass others will not be allowed, the university said. That includes signs, posters, noisemakers and megaphones.

The university's main commencement ceremony is scheduled for Sunday on the National Mall.