SB GW Parkway Closed From Memorial Bridge to 14th Street Bridge After Fiery Crash

Northbound lanes were briefly closed, but are now getting by

By First4 Traffic

car fire
Dave Kremnitzer

A car caught fire on the GW Parkway on Friday, Feb. 21

A fiery crash shut down a busy stretch of the George Washington Parkway that funnels commuters to National Airport, the Pentagon and Washington, D.C. on Friday morning.

Southbound lanes on the GW Parkway are closed between U.S. 50/Memorial Bridge and the 14th Street Bridge. Northbound traffic was also affected, but some cars have been getting by.

It's unclear when the closures will end. Delays are building in the area.

Officials say two vehicles were involved in the crash and a car burst into flames. Video shows smoke pouring from the burning car. There were no serious injuries reported.

The crash brought a large response from emergency vehicles.

GW Parkway
