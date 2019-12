Water shot 15 feet in the air and gushed onto a street in Northeast D.C. Monday afternoon.

A resident tweeted video and photos of the water flooding the 600 block of 8th Street NE.

Firefighters and inspectors with DC Water are responding. DC Water said it's possible the issue is not a water main break, but an "open blow off they need to close."

It's not clear at this time if there are any water service issues in the area.

