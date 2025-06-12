Gunman who shot 2 men for being Hispanic gets life sentence as judge faults anti-immigrant rhetoric

A man who shot and severely wounded two men in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, last year simply because they were Hispanic is headed to prison for the rest of his life. At the shooter’s sentencing on Thursday, the judge blamed anti-immigrant rhetoric for fueling the gunman’s hatred.

Douglas Cornett opened fire on two men filling up at a gas station as they returned home from work. Both victims survived but will have lifelong injuries.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Victim Omar Guandique was too emotional to speak with News4 as he left court on Thursday, video shows. Last year at his home, after weeks in the hospital, he showed us the wounds from three bullets Cornett fired into his body. His friend and colleague also was shot and badly injured.

The gunfire came after Cornett targeted the men as they drove along Interstate 95 and tracked them to a gas station. He asked them where they were from and how long they had been in the country. Then he opened fire.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The men are pleased by the life sentence Cornett received, Guandique’s brother Kevin Laren said.

“On the one hand, it broke us seriously, because of the injuries suffered by my brother. But we are happy because justice prevailed, which is what we wanted. A crime like this can’t go unpunished,” he said in Spanish.

Cornett pleaded guilty in April to six charges. An aggravated malicious wounding charge carried a possible life sentence.

Commonwealth’s Attorney for Spotsylvania County Ryan Mehaffey sought the maximum sentence.

“Mr. Cornett and his actions just caused terrible fear and horror in the Hispanic community in Spotsylvania, and he acted out of what can only be described as extreme hatred,” he said.

Guandique told the judge that with his injuries, he can’t do the work he previously did to support his family. Victim Jesus Martinez is still undergoing surgeries.

Cornett’s defense attorney asked for a lesser prison term. He said his client, an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, was influenced by right-wing political rhetoric. He also pointed to his client’s severe alcoholism and said Cornett was blackout drunk when he shot the victims.

Cornett offered an apology, saying: “I have no hatred for anybody. I have total remorse for this. Lo siento on my part.”

Judge William Glover was unmoved and imposed the two life prison terms.

“This case represents the consequences of a decadeslong drumbeat of anti-immigrant sentiment and misinformation being broadcast and broadcast and broadcast,” he said.

Cornett also was indicted on hate crime charges in federal court and could face more jailtime.

The judge said, though, he has “little confidence, if convicted there, Corbett wouldn’t be pardoned,” in a clear reference to Trump’s pardons of hundreds of criminals.

Mehaffey, the prosecutor, said he hopes Cornett’s punishment sends a strong message to the entire community.

“This just affirms for the people of Spotsylvania County that if you commit an act of violence based on race and nationality, there will be severe consequences to be paid and they should be paid,” he said. “Mr. Cornett’s going to have to pay that now.”

Get the D.C. area's top news and weather delivered to your inbox every morning. Sign up for First & 4Most, our free newsletter.