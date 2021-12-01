Gunfight Between Two Cars Leads to Violent Crash in NE: Police

As two vehicles sped away after a gunfight, one of them violently struck a third car, trapping a woman in the wreckage of the crash in Northeast D.C., authorities said.

The shooting and collision occurred early Wednesday afternoon on South Dakota Avenue near Monroe Street in the Woodridge area, D.C. police said.

After a shootout between a white Chrysler and another car, both drivers took off, police said. The driver of the Chrysler lost control and crashed into a Toyota.

A woman, believed to be a passenger in the Chrysler, had to be extricated from the wreckage, according to D.C. Fire and EMS. She was taken to a hospital to be evaluated and will be charged in connection with the case, police said. One witness said they saw the woman in handcuffs.

Crash with entrapment South Dakota Ave & Monroe St NE. 2 vehicles involved. #DCsBravest extricated a female patient who will be transported to hospital with non life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/h1CprE8qMf — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) December 1, 2021

A man named Nate who was in the Toyota told News4’s Pat Collins that during the crash, he clung to the crucifix he had in his pocket.

“I was just glad I had people protecting me from above,” he said. “If it had been an inch further, I probably could’ve died.”

Police believe the Chrysler was stolen and that the driver, a man, was speeding away from a crime scene. After the crash, he fled the area on foot.

Authorities also confirmed they found a gun inside the Chrysler.

Police blocked off the area and brought in several K-9s to track the suspect. So far, no arrests have been made.