Gun Store Employee Shoots at Montgomery County Officer: Police

An employee of a gun store in Rockville, Maryland, shot at a police officer's unmarked car Tuesday, hitting the car twice, police say.

Montgomery County police officers were on patrol in the area of the Engage Armament store on East Gude Drive overnight because of recent burglaries at other gun shops.

About 12:30 a.m., 42-year-old Andrew S. Raymond, an employee at Engage Armament, was outside of the store when an officer drove into the parking lot, police said.

The officer saw Raymond run toward his vehicle while reaching into his waistband, then, the officer tried to drive away when he heard gunshots, police said.

Police said Raymond hit the officer's unmarked car twice.

When the officer activated his emergency lights and signaled he was a police officer, Raymond immediately stopped and dropped his weapon, according to police.

Raymond was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and related handgun offenses.

In late November, a group of suspects in a stolen black sedan crashed into the Atlantic Guns store on Frederick Road in Rockville and took off with several guns, police said.