Gun goes off in child's bag in Maryland school days after similar gunfire in Virginia

A gun inside an elementary school student’s book bag went off in a Charles County, Maryland, classroom on Thursday, just days after similar gunfire in a Virginia classroom, authorities say. No one was hurt.

A handgun that a 9-year-old student took to Billingsley Elementary School in White Plains went off Thursday at about 10:25 a.m., the Charles County Sheriff's Office said.

“The student allegedly brought the gun from home and was looking for a paper in their book bag when the gun discharged,” said a message from school officials to families.

The bag was in the student's lap at the time, the sheriff's office said.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

A teacher and school resource officer responded immediately and recovered the gun.

Students were dismissed early at noon. Chopper4 video shows law enforcement vehicles at the school.

The student said they didn’t intend to hurt anyone with the gun, the school district’s message said.

Information was not immediately released on the child’s age or gender, who owned the gun or why they took the gun to school. An investigation by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office is underway.

The gunfire occurred just three days after a third grade student in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, about 60 miles southwest, also took a gun to school and it went off in their bag. No one was hurt. A teacher at Lee Hill Elementary School evacuated 26 students from their classroom. The child’s parents were arrested and charged with recklessly leaving a loaded, unsecured firearm so as to endanger the life or limb of a child under 14. The charge is a misdemeanor.

So far this school year, 12 instances of elementary schoolers having guns at school have been reported, according to the National Association of School Resource Officers. Guns accidentally went off in two cases, the group said.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.