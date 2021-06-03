Groups Come Together to Create Safe Spaces for Asian American LGBTQ Community

Several groups in the D.C. area are raising awareness about what it means to be LGBTQ and Asian American.

"We exist in so many different ways, and our stories are so important," said Mitch Chan of Asian Pacific Islander Queer Society.

The Asian Pacific Islander Queer Society holds social events and provide a support system, letting people simply be themselves.

"When you’re in Asian spaces, it’s not always guaranteed to be safe,” Chan said. “It’s not safe for me even with my family, who don’t really necessarily understand what it means for me to be queer."

It’s why she and other Asian American groups are working to create change. This year, the groups are getting together to hold a virtual art showcase and uplift Asian American LGBTQ artists.

"Taking queer stories out there and representing them in the most accurate form," said Kevin Rodrigues of KhushDC.

KhushDC is a group for South Asians who are LGBTQ.

"I believe we do a great job in driving culture, in making America the true melting pot that it is," Rodrigues said.

The art showcase will launch later this month. The groups are still looking for submissions and will give $150 to each artist.

”We just really want to celebrate the artists that have led the movement to uplift histories, to dream up new possibilities for our communities," Chan said.

The groups involved are: