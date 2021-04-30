Group That Hacked DC Police Stole Information on Hundreds of Officers

The cyber criminals who hacked D.C. police stole the personal information of hundreds of officers.

The group that calls itself “Babuk” has dumped more than 500 pages of information belonging to five officers on the dark web so far.

The group also proved it stole information about police informants and threatened to reveal it unless its demands are met.

City officials did not disclose where those demands stand. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Thursday there is a process the city is following.

The leaked documents contain the officers’ Social Security numbers, home addresses, cellphone numbers, names of relatives, polygraph results, health and financial information, and more.

News4 reached out to the five officers, contacting two who declined to comment.

Brett Callow, a cyber threat expert, said Babuk is a new group of amateurish hackers working with inferior software but underestimating them would be a mistake.

“Organizations in this position really have no good option available to them,” he said. “Whether they pay or not, they’ve had the data breach, the cyber criminals have their data and they may reveal the data.”

In a message to the force, acting Police Chief Robert Contee encouraged officers to contact the credit reporting agencies and place fraud alerts on their accounts.