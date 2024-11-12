Group smashes through Alexandria 7-Eleven with truck during ATM robbery

A group of suspects smashed through a 7-Eleven in Alexandria, Virginia with a pickup truck and broke apart an ATM early Tuesday morning, police say.

Alexandria police received a call at about 2 a.m. about an ATM robbery at 331 South Whiting Street. During the robbery, employees were told by the suspects to stay behind the counter before smashing through the store with a pickup truck.

"Some other members of the group came in and start smashing the window and after that, they bring their truck and try to pull out the ATM while holding us at the back," the clerk said.

The clerk said that the group used hammers to break the ATM apart. Video shows the store's glass window completely shattered and the ATM lying on its side with the contents inside gone outside of the 7-Eleven.

The robbery was relatively quick and took about 5 minutes, according to the clerk. The owner of the store said that this was the third attempt on the ATM during the last 18 months.

No one was hurt during the incident. A white pickup truck was seen being towed away at the scene.

Police are calling this an attempted commercial robbery and said that the clerk's phone was also stolen.