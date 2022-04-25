Group Files Criminal Complaint Over Alleged Illegal Discharges in Potomac River

An environmental group shared videos Monday which it says show illegal discharges into a Potomac River tributary.

The Potomac Riverkeeper Network, which monitors the river, says the discharges have happened several times so far this year. They've now filed a criminal complaint with the Environmental Protection Agency.

“It’s not like this is just some storm water trickling out," the group's Dean Naujoks said. "These are large volumes of wastewater being discharged into Little Falls Branch and there’s no permit to do it."

The organization says the discharges are from the Washington Aqueduct in Northwest Washington into Little Falls Branch in Bethesda, Maryland. The discharges were first discovered in January and have continued to happen, the Potomac Riverkeeper Network said.

They want the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which operates the aqueduct, to take action, especially because the aqueduct supplies drinking water to more than a million people. So far, the organization says the Corps has denied responsibility.

The concerned group says it doesn’t know what exactly is in the discharge they describe as brown and muddy. They want an investigation and to put an end to it.

“This is an unauthorized discharge from an unpermitted outfall. It’s illegal under the Clean Water Act, and we want some kind of accountability, we want some kind of enforcement, we want these discharges to stop,” Naujoks said.