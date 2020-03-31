Grocery Store Robbed at Knifepoint in Frederick County

Someone wearing a mask robbed a grocery store at knifepoint Tuesday afternoon in Frederick County, Maryland.

The robbery occurred at about 12:15 p.m. at a Safeway store in Middletown, the county sheriff's office said on Twitter.

Many grocery stores in the Washington, D.C., region are busy as people try to stock up with food and supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY:

This individual robbed Safeway in Middletown at knifepoint today at approximately 12:14 p.m., taking an undisclosed amount of cash.



If you have info on the identity of this suspect, please call Det. Stears @ 301-600-6403 or Det. Brady @ 301-600-7134.

Information was not released on how much money the person took. They were wearing a sweatshirt believed to read “South Carroll Soccer Rocks."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office.