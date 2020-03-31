FREDERICK COUNTY

Grocery Store Robbed at Knifepoint in Frederick County

By Sydney Coplin

Frederick County Sheriff's Office

A suspect wearing a mask robbed a Safeway in Middletown, Maryland on Tuesday afternoon.

Someone wearing a mask robbed a grocery store at knifepoint Tuesday afternoon in Frederick County, Maryland.

The robbery occurred at about 12:15 p.m. at a Safeway store in Middletown, the county sheriff's office said on Twitter.

Many grocery stores in the Washington, D.C., region are busy as people try to stock up with food and supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Information was not released on how much money the person took. They were wearing a sweatshirt believed to read “South Carroll Soccer Rocks."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office.

